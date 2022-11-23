I’m A Celebrity fans have voiced their worry for Mike Tindall after spotting a large ‘golf ball lump’ that has appeared on his back.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, has been keeping viewers entertained with his stories about home and life in the Royal Family.

Mike Tindall had fans voicing their concern for his health after spotting the large lump on his back during Tuesday (23 November) night’s episode of the reality show.

Fans couldn’t help but take to Twitter to share their worry for the rugby player and described that he has a ‘golf ball sized lump’.

Many have speculated that it could be a sebaceous cyst, which is a non-cancerous cyst.

Others have also suggested that the lump could potentially be from an old rugby injury that has been exacerbated by being in the jungle.

The former rugby player is one of the highest profile celebrities to enter the jungle and the first member of the royal family to participate in the show.

Mike Tindall is married to Zara (nee.Phillips) who is the granddaughter of the late Queen and the daughter of Princess Anne.

The couple share three children together, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, who were all seen for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier in the year.

Although he is a fringe member of the Royal Family through marriage, his appearance on the show has caused quite a stir, with a royal expert branding Mike’s jungle stay as “embarrassing” to The Sun.

Despite causing a stir in the royal family, Mike has won over audiences with his down to earth and funny personality.

He has previously demonstrated his rapping skills to the other campmates when he rapped Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby and Will Smith’s Boom! Shake the Room.

Mike Tindall has also delighted fans with his tales from life in the Royal Family, including accidentally flashing his underpants to his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

One evening Mike was talking about his home life and revealed that at Zara’s 30th birthday, he was dancing with Princess Anne.

The former rugby player shared that he did a “s**t drop” in front of the Princess Royal which split his trousers, revealing his novelty underwear.

Mike shared that his pants read “nibble my nuts” which resulted in a quick-witted remark from Princess Anne, leaving the rugby player very embarrassed.

Mike Tindall has become a firm fan favourite after revealing his speedos during a dip in the I’m A Celebrity pool.

The royal did not appear phased to strip down to his tight swimwear as he took a dip with fellow campmates Jill Scott, Seann Walsh and Scarlette Douglas.

