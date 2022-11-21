Mike Tindall looked visibly moved after he was awarded a letter from home on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

The former England Rugby player, 44, from Otley, married Zara Phillips, who is the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, in 2011. The couple share three children together, Mia, eight, Lena, four and Lucas, one.

Mike recieved a heartwarming letter with an update from his family, after the campmates successfully completed a series of challenges on Sunday night.

The celebrities were told that they would need to compete for each other’s letters from home, with each campmate assigned someone to compete for.

Zara sent her husband an emotional letter from home, which was read to the former rugby player by Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver.

Mike’s letter from home read: “Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates.

“The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x”

The challenge saw the celebrities face a set of challenges in order to win their letters from home.

Reading the instructions, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarelette Douglas told the other campmates: “Celebrities, today you’ll be playing for each other’s letters home.

“In this box are 10 blocks, each representing a letter for one celebrity. You should now decide which celebrity you wish to play for. Once decided you will then take on the challenge in three teams.

“Select carefully as the challenge will get progressively harder. Good luck, as your letters are hanging in the balance.”

In groups of three, the celebrities took it in turns to compete for their letters, with the added pressure of trying to secure someone else’s letter from home.

Seann Walsh appeared nervous ahead of the challenge, telling the Bush Telegraph: “You could see how much it meant to everyone and I don’t want to be the person that lets someone else down.”

After a tricky balancing act, the celebrities managed to complete the challenge in just 14 minutes and were all awarded their letters from home.

Mike Tindall recieved an emotional letter from home during Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity

The celebrities were given their letters from home as they sat around the campfire. Among them was former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who received a letter from his girlfriend Gina.

Gina wrote: “Dear Matt, wow watching you in the jungle has been quite the experience.

“We are particularly impressed that you conquered your fear of snakes. We are less sure about the dancing.

“Although we saw that you almost got the electric slide thanks to Scarlette. Gina xxxxx”