Zara Tindall has not travelled to Australia to meet her husband Mike when he leaves the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, has been a fan favourite on the reality television show after opening up about life in the Royal Family.

Mike is married to his wife Zara, who is the granddaughter of the late Queen and the couple have three children together.

The grand final of I’m A Celebrity is less than a week away and campmates’ families and friends have made their way over to Australia to meet the celebrities.

Ahead of the celebrities leaving the I’m A Celebrity Jungle, the show shared a photo of the campmates’ loved ones all gathered together in Australia.

Fans were quick to spot the noticeable absence of Mike Tindall’s wife Zara, amongst the family and friends that had gathered, which included Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina Colangelo and Owen Warner’s parents.

Although Zara was absent from the family photo, it has been speculated that Mike’s letter from his wife gave a clue to why she hasn’t travelled down under.

On Sunday (20 November) night Sue Cleaver read out Mike’s letter from his wife, saying: “Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates.

“The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x”

It has been speculated that Zara has decided to stay at home to look after the couple’s three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and Lucas, one.

It is not known if Zara will decide to travel to Australia ahead of the final this weekend and whether she would bring her children with her.

Zara might not have been able to find people to be able to look after the couple’s children, with the Princess Royal and her husband Sir Timothy Lawrence on a royal visit.

Princess Anne and her husband are on a five day visit to the Falkland Islands which are more than 8,000 miles away from the family.

They travelled to the country to lay a wreath in the capital, Port Stanley to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

Mike Tindall is the son-in-law of Princess Anne who is out of the country on royal duty and unable to look after her three grandchildren

Princess Anne is known as one of the hardest working members of the Royal Family and has been described as a stern but fun grandmother to her five grandchildren.

Both Zara and her brother Peter Phillips, live on their mothers estate at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire with their families.

It has also been reported that the five grandchildren regularly visit their grandparents for Sunday lunch.

Although fans are keen to know whether Zara will travel to Australia to meet her husband when he leaves the jungle, the decision comes with other issues.

If Zara had decided to bring her children with her, questions would be raised about why their daughters are not in school, when parents face fines for taking term time holidays.