Mike and Zara Tindall are set to break royal tradition when it comes to the secondary education of their eight-year-old daughter Mia.

The former England rugby player, 44, from Otley, is currently appearing in this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and will leave the jungle at some point this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campmates will be reunited with their loved ones, when the final of the ITV reality show airs this week.

It is not yet known whether Zara will fly to Australia to meet her husband after not appearing in the family photo on the show’s social media account.

Although the reason for Zara’s absence is not known, it has been heavily speculated that she has chosen to stay at home with the couple’s children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike and Zara have three children together, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, who were all seen together during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike and Zara Tindall have a big decision to make in the next few years when it comes to the secondary education of their daughter Mia.

Mike and Zara Tindall are expected to not send their children to boarding school, breaking royal tradition

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is traditionally known that members of the royal family attend boarding school for their secondary education, which was observed by Zara herself.

Zara followed other members of the royal family by attending Gordonstoun in Scotland for her education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The equestrian, 41, followed in the footsteps of her uncle, King Charles III, her grandfather Prince Phillip, her uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and her brother Peter Phillips.

Unfortunately, Zara’s mother, Princess Anne was unable to attend the school, the only one of the four children not to attend, because girls were not allowed at the school at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Princes William and Harry also attended boarding school, with both boys attending Ludgrove School and then later, Eton College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems likely that Mike and Zara Tindall will choose to break the royal tradition by not sending their children away to boarding school.

The former rugby player previously caused a bit of a stir when he shared his thoughts about sending Mia away for her secondary education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike and Zara have been hands on with their children from the beginning and have chosen to have them educated closer to home

Mike told the Daily Mail: “I’m certainly not keen on sending Mia away to a boarding school at the other end of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know many people who say boarding was the making of them because they forged great independence from their parents, but I don’t really want her to be distanced from us."

Mike Tindall also shared his experiences with public school education and how he enjoyed being a day student, saying: "My school was a public one and plenty of my mates lived in, but I was just a day student and it definitely didn’t do me any harm. If anything, I enjoyed the best of both worlds.

Advertisement Hide Ad