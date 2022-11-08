I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here viewers have begun to speculate that there is a feud bubbling between Owen Warner and Mike Tindall.

The Hollyoaks actor, 23, from Leicester, began to quiz the former England rugby player, 44, about his relationship with Zara, 41, on Monday night’s episode of the ITV reality TV series.

Mike, who was born in Otley, first met Zara, 41, in 2003, when England’s Rugby World Cup-winning campaign was taking place in Sydney, Australia. She is the niece of King Charles III and the daughter of Princess Anne.

He spoke candidly about his first date to fellow campmate Babatúndé Aleshe, 34, while Owen appeared to not know who Zara Tindall is.

Mike and Zara Tindall have been married since 2011

“First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start,” Mike said.

Mike and Zara’s engagement was announced by Buckingham Palace in late 2010, and they married the following year. The couple share three children, Mia, Lena and Lucus.

The ex-rugby player explained: “I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final. I was p****d off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They’d met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting.”

Actor Owen said “Thank god [they] dropped you,” as if they didn’t you would never have met her.

Babatúndé seemed intrigued and went on to ask “how many years has it been?,” to which Mike revealed it’s been “18 years.”

Owen jumped in again, joking: “My longest relationship was six months!” Both Mike and Babatúndé then reassuringly added: “You are only 23 though.”

Unaware of Mike Tindall’s connections to the royal family, Owen Warner asked: “Is she Australian?”.

Mike Tindall appeared to keep a straight face as he shook his head and quickly told Owen: “no” before continuing the conversation.

Later in the episode, Owen made another funny remark when he shared in the Bush Telegraph that it was “so lovely” to hear how Mike Tindall “met his missus Lara”.

Mike Tindall ignored the comments made by the young actor and went on to tell the pair about his luck joining the England rugby team for the 2003 World Cup.

Fans have begun to speculate that they can see a looming ‘feud’ between the pair, which has been further exacerbated by Monday night’s episode.

Mike Tindall faced the Critter Cruise Challenge on Sunday November 6 episode of I’m A Celebrity on ITV

During the launch show on Sunday, Mike, Owen and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver were tasked with participating in the Critters Cruise challenge.

When Owen Warner was tasked with reading out the code ‘1463’ that was engraved on a brick, he joked it was the year that the former rugby player had been born. The trio won the challenge and the three stars for the camp.

Mike Tindall is the first member of the Royal Family to take part in the ITV show, which is currently on its 22nd series. It was recently confirmed that Zara Tindall will be flying to Australia in order to support her husband.

Speaking prior to entering the Australian jungle, Mike said: “Zara told me to go and be myself, which is all you can be. She said to go enjoy and be yourself.”