Residents have been reacting to news that a new JD Wetherspoon pub is set to open in Leeds.

Wetherspoons bought the venue in 2022, but later axed its plans before reinstating them in April last year, proposing a £2.25 million redevelopment of the historic Grade II listed building.

The announcement has been warmly welcomed by residents who have described the news as a “major boost” to the town.

Taking to Facebook, Chris Emmitt said: “Great news for the town, nice to see a new pub opening rather than another closing.”

Mark Conway said: “It used to be a decent pub and my local The Angel Inn. It's been empty for a few years so it's only good.”

Gillian Bruines added: “Good news, should be popular in Wetherby.”

Despite multiple delays, Leeds City Council approved the application, receiving 171 comments, including two objections, one neutral and 168 in support.

A decision on plans, initially set to be heard on July 2 before being pushed back to August 3, was delayed a further three times - most recently heard on January 10, 2025.

Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: “We are certain that this will be welcome by people in the town. At present there are no on site or opening dates."

Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022.

JD Wetherspoon most recently opened the Scribbling Mill site at Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre in October 2022.