The decision date for plans to open a new JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds has been extended.

The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.

It represents a significant u-turn for the business, which had previously scrapped plans due to sensitive “commercial reasons” and placed the building back up for sale.

A decision on plans, which were initially set to be heard on July 2, has now been pushed by a month.

In an update provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The planners have asked for an extension of time for the determination of the application to August 3 so no decision as yet.”

Originally announced in April, the u-turn has been warmly welcomed by Wetherby residents who took to social media in their hundreds to express their joy at the announcement.

The decision came after JD Wetherspoon, which currently has over 800 sites across the UK, said it believed it has the “potential” to reach 1,000 sites.

Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022 after its owners retired amid difficult trading conditions.