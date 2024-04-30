With local gems in every neighbourhood to the city centre venue that’s just been named Leeds’ best bar, there is no shortage of great independent watering holes in our city..

But sometimes, the familiarity and comfort of a Wetherspoon might be just what we’re after on a Friday night.

We asked our readers which Wetherspoons was the best in and around Leeds - and these were the most recommended:

1 . The Briggate, Garforth 17. The Briggate in Garforth was the least mentioned out of all the Wetherspoons in and around Leeds. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography Photo Sales

2 . The Bowling Green, Otley 16. Otley's The Bowling Green is next on the list. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Scribbling Mill, White Rose Shopping Centre 15. Leeds' newest spoons comes in at number 15. Located in the White Rose Shopping Centre, it may not be the most accessible for a pint on a Friday night. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4 . The Crossed Shuttle, Pudsey 14. The Crossed Shuttle in Pudsey was the 14th most mentioned 'Spoons in Leeds. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . The Union Rooms, Batley 13. Harry Karry said on Facebook: "Batley Union Rooms far better, and cheaper - £1.99 a pint." Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . The Hedley Verity, city centre 12. Named after the Yorkshire and England cricketer, this Wetherspoon is conveniently located on Woodhouse Lane in city centre. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales