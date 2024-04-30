But sometimes, the familiarity and comfort of a Wetherspoon might be just what we’re after on a Friday night.
We asked our readers which Wetherspoons was the best in and around Leeds - and these were the most recommended:
1. The Briggate, Garforth
17. The Briggate in Garforth was the least mentioned out of all the Wetherspoons in and around Leeds. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography
2. The Bowling Green, Otley
16. Otley's The Bowling Green is next on the list. Photo: Google
3. The Scribbling Mill, White Rose Shopping Centre
15. Leeds' newest spoons comes in at number 15. Located in the White Rose Shopping Centre, it may not be the most accessible for a pint on a Friday night. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. The Crossed Shuttle, Pudsey
14. The Crossed Shuttle in Pudsey was the 14th most mentioned 'Spoons in Leeds. Photo: Google
5. The Union Rooms, Batley
13. Harry Karry said on Facebook: "Batley Union Rooms far better, and cheaper - £1.99 a pint." Photo: Google
6. The Hedley Verity, city centre
12. Named after the Yorkshire and England cricketer, this Wetherspoon is conveniently located on Woodhouse Lane in city centre. Photo: Tony Johnson
