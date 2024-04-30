The 17 best Wetherspoons in and around Leeds as ranked by our readers

YEP readers have had their say - and these are the most recommended Spoons in Leeds.

By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:29 BST

With local gems in every neighbourhood to the city centre venue that’s just been named Leeds’ best bar, there is no shortage of great independent watering holes in our city.. 

But sometimes, the familiarity and comfort of a Wetherspoon might be just what we’re after on a Friday night.

We asked our readers which Wetherspoons was the best in and around Leeds - and these were the most recommended:

17. The Briggate in Garforth was the least mentioned out of all the Wetherspoons in and around Leeds.

1. The Briggate, Garforth

17. The Briggate in Garforth was the least mentioned out of all the Wetherspoons in and around Leeds. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

16. Otley's The Bowling Green is next on the list.

2. The Bowling Green, Otley

16. Otley's The Bowling Green is next on the list. Photo: Google

15. Leeds' newest spoons comes in at number 15. Located in the White Rose Shopping Centre, it may not be the most accessible for a pint on a Friday night.

3. The Scribbling Mill, White Rose Shopping Centre

15. Leeds' newest spoons comes in at number 15. Located in the White Rose Shopping Centre, it may not be the most accessible for a pint on a Friday night. Photo: Simon Hulme

14. The Crossed Shuttle in Pudsey was the 14th most mentioned 'Spoons in Leeds.

4. The Crossed Shuttle, Pudsey

14. The Crossed Shuttle in Pudsey was the 14th most mentioned 'Spoons in Leeds. Photo: Google

13. Harry Karry said on Facebook: "Batley Union Rooms far better, and cheaper - £1.99 a pint."

5. The Union Rooms, Batley

13. Harry Karry said on Facebook: "Batley Union Rooms far better, and cheaper - £1.99 a pint." Photo: Google

12. Named after the Yorkshire and England cricketer, this Wetherspoon is conveniently located on Woodhouse Lane in city centre.

6. The Hedley Verity, city centre

12. Named after the Yorkshire and England cricketer, this Wetherspoon is conveniently located on Woodhouse Lane in city centre. Photo: Tony Johnson

