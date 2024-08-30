Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build a new JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds has been met by yet more delays.

The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.

The announcement represented a significant u-turn for the chain, which had previously scrapped plans and placed the building back up for sale.

The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

A decision on plans however, which were initially set to be heard on July 2 before being pushed back to August 3, has now been delayed further.

In an update provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Additional information has been requested so it is looking like early October.”

Originally announced in April, the u-turn has been warmly welcomed by Wetherby residents who took to social media in their hundreds to express their joy at the announcement.

Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022 after its owners retired amid difficult trading conditions.