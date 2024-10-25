Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new approval date has been set for plans to build a new JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.

The announcement represented a significant u-turn for the chain, which had previously scrapped plans and placed the building back up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

In an update provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are currently waiting on the planning approval, which is expected back at the beginning of December.”

Originally announced in April, the u-turn was warmly welcomed by Wetherby residents.

Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022.