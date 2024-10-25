Wetherby Wetherspoons: Fresh approval date set for new Leeds pub after repeated planning delays
The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.
The announcement represented a significant u-turn for the chain, which had previously scrapped plans and placed the building back up for sale.
A decision on plans however, initially set to be heard on July 2 before being pushed back to August 3 has now been delayed further.
In an update provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are currently waiting on the planning approval, which is expected back at the beginning of December.”
Originally announced in April, the u-turn was warmly welcomed by Wetherby residents.
Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022.
