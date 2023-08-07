The pub chain had purchased the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby following its closure last autumn. The Italian restaurant, where former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa regularly ate, closed down in September after its owners retired amid difficult trading conditions.

Sant’ Angelo had been trading at the High Street site for 13 years and it was known for its tribute band nights as well as authentic cuisine and long-serving staff. The building was previously the Angel pub, and Wetherspoon had planned to convert the site back to its former use after snapping up the building when it went up for sale.

But the pub giant has now confirmed it’s scrapping the plans and selling the property, due to sensitive “commercial reasons” and the changing landscape of the hospitality industry. The site will soon go up for sale with estate agents Savills and CBRE.

JD Wetherspoon had purchased the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby, but has scrapped plans to open a new pub (Photo by Marcus Corazzi/National World)

A spokesperson for JD Wetherspoon said: “Whilst we have only owned the property for a relatively short period of time, the landscape of the hospitality industry has changed significantly.

“After careful consideration we wanted to let you know that for commercial reasons which we do not intend to be drawn upon, we have chosen to sell the Saint Angelo property.