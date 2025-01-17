Wetherby Wetherspoons: Pub chain to open new site in historic Leeds town as planning finally approved

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans to open a new JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds have finally been given the green light.

The popular pub chain has received listed building consent and a change of use for the former Sant Angelo restaurant in Wetherby.

Wetherspoons bought the venue in 2022, but later axed its plans before reinstating them in April last year, proposing a £2.25million redevelopment of the historic building that was known as The Angel, before it became a restaurant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
JD Wethersppon has received planning permission for the former Sant Angelo restaurant in Wetherby.JD Wethersppon has received planning permission for the former Sant Angelo restaurant in Wetherby.
JD Wethersppon has received planning permission for the former Sant Angelo restaurant in Wetherby. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

A decision on plans, initially set to be heard on July 2 before being pushed back to August 3, was delayed a further three times - most recently heard on January 10, 2025.

Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: “We are delighted that planning has been granted for a Wetherspoon pub in Wetherby.

“We are certain that this will be welcome by people in the town. At present there are no on site or opening dates."

Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds City Council has finally approved planning permission, with the application believed to have received 171 comments, including two objections, one neutral and 168 in support.

An authority spokesperson said: “In considering the change of use application, several benefits of the plan were considered. Importantly for the community, the plans will bring a vacant Grade II listed building within Wetherby town centre back to its original use and return some of its historical features.

“Alongside the heritage benefits of the scheme, secured through detailed negotiations with planning and heritage officers, the proposed works will also include accessibility improvements to the site, including a reduced height bar and accessible W.C.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

JD Wetherspoon most recently opened the Scribbling Mill site at Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre in October 2022.

The announcement is expected to be warmly welcomed by many in the local Wetherby community - who spoke out previously about the plans providing the town with a "much needed boost."

Related topics:LeedsWetherbyJD WetherspoonLeeds City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice