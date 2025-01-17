Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to open a new JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds have finally been given the green light.

The popular pub chain has received listed building consent and a change of use for the former Sant Angelo restaurant in Wetherby.

Wetherspoons bought the venue in 2022, but later axed its plans before reinstating them in April last year, proposing a £2.25million redevelopment of the historic building that was known as The Angel, before it became a restaurant.

JD Wethersppon has received planning permission for the former Sant Angelo restaurant in Wetherby.

A decision on plans, initially set to be heard on July 2 before being pushed back to August 3, was delayed a further three times - most recently heard on January 10, 2025.

Wetherspoon spokesperson Eddie Gershon said: “We are delighted that planning has been granted for a Wetherspoon pub in Wetherby.

“We are certain that this will be welcome by people in the town. At present there are no on site or opening dates."

Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022.

Leeds City Council has finally approved planning permission, with the application believed to have received 171 comments, including two objections, one neutral and 168 in support.

An authority spokesperson said: “In considering the change of use application, several benefits of the plan were considered. Importantly for the community, the plans will bring a vacant Grade II listed building within Wetherby town centre back to its original use and return some of its historical features.

“Alongside the heritage benefits of the scheme, secured through detailed negotiations with planning and heritage officers, the proposed works will also include accessibility improvements to the site, including a reduced height bar and accessible W.C.”

JD Wetherspoon most recently opened the Scribbling Mill site at Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre in October 2022.

The announcement is expected to be warmly welcomed by many in the local Wetherby community - who spoke out previously about the plans providing the town with a "much needed boost."