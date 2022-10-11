The Scribbling Mill is celebrating its official opening today (October 11) after the pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant at the shopping centre in south Leeds. Based on a classic Victorian pub, it has suspended feature ceiling rafts and roses, warm panelling details and a glazed tile back bar. There is a ground floor customer area as well as a beer garden. Its name is inspired by the history of the area, which was once famous for its textile industry. Local heritage site Crank Mill, a Grade II listed building dating back to 1790, was the country’s first steam-powered woollen mill. It was a ‘scribbling mill’, where wool was combed and prepared for spinning. What do you make of it? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers