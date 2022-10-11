News you can trust since 1890
White Rose Shopping Centre pub: First look inside as Wetherspoons opens The Scribbling Mill to Leeds shoppers

A new Wetherspoons pub has welcomed its first customers and these photos take you inside to enjoy a sneak peak of what to expect.

By Andrew Hutchinson
37 minutes ago

The Scribbling Mill is celebrating its official opening today (October 11) after the pub chain spent £950,000 redeveloping the former Chiquito restaurant at the shopping centre in south Leeds. Based on a classic Victorian pub, it has suspended feature ceiling rafts and roses, warm panelling details and a glazed tile back bar. There is a ground floor customer area as well as a beer garden. Its name is inspired by the history of the area, which was once famous for its textile industry. Local heritage site Crank Mill, a Grade II listed building dating back to 1790, was the country’s first steam-powered woollen mill. It was a ‘scribbling mill’, where wool was combed and prepared for spinning. What do you make of it? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

The Scribbling Mill

Inside The Scribbling Mill. PICS: Simon Hulme

Photo: Simon Hulme

The Scribbling Mill

Customers at the open of The Scribbling Mill.

Photo: Simon Hulme

The Scribbling Mill

Janine Waterworth, of Rothwell, was one of the first customers to visit the pub, ordering a traditional breakfast and coffee with her work colleagues. She said: “It’s lovely. We’ve got an hour’s wellbeing work breakfast so we thought we’d give it a go. I think we’ve missed a Wetherspoons in this area, somewhere people can chill after shopping.”

Photo: Simon Hulme

The Scribbling Mill

The art work on the walls of the Scribbling Mill.

Photo: Simon Hulme

