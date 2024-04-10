Wetherby Wetherspoons: Pub chain to open new Leeds venue in former Sant' Angelo restaurant after sale u-turn
The popular pub chain purchased the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby following its closure in 2022.
Formerly the Angel pub, Wetherspoon held plans to convert the site back to its former use but later scrapped these plans due to sensitive “commercial reasons” and placed the building back up for sale.
But in a significant u-turn, the Yorkshire Evening Post can now confirm that the pub giant has decided to transform the venue into one of its pubs after all.
In a statement, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The company has decided to develop its site in Wetherby into one of its pubs.
“This is subject to planning and licensing approval.”
It comes after Wetherspoon revealed that its profit surged by almost eight-fold for the latest year, with sales rising in recent weeks.
The company has continued to trim the size of its pub estate and currently has 814, but said it believes it has the “potential” to reach 1,000 sites across the UK.
Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022 after its owners retired amid difficult trading conditions.
