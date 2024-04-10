Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular pub chain purchased the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby following its closure in 2022.

Formerly the Angel pub, Wetherspoon held plans to convert the site back to its former use but later scrapped these plans due to sensitive “commercial reasons” and placed the building back up for sale.

But in a significant u-turn, the Yorkshire Evening Post can now confirm that the pub giant has decided to transform the venue into one of its pubs after all.

In a statement, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The company has decided to develop its site in Wetherby into one of its pubs.

“This is subject to planning and licensing approval.”

It comes after Wetherspoon revealed that its profit surged by almost eight-fold for the latest year, with sales rising in recent weeks.

The company has continued to trim the size of its pub estate and currently has 814, but said it believes it has the “potential” to reach 1,000 sites across the UK.

