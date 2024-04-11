Wetherby Wetherspoons: Residents joy as pub chain to open new Leeds venue in 'much needed boost'
The popular pub chain will open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.
It represents a significant u-turn for the business who had previously scrapped plans due to sensitive “commercial reasons” and placed the building back up for sale.
The move has been warmly welcomed by Wetherby residents who have taken to social media in their hundreds to express their joy at the announcement.
Tracey Clarkson said: “Brilliant news…just needs a train station now and it will be perfect.”
This was echoed by Catherine Dobson, who said: “Good news - this will make an excellent Wetherspoons.”
Raymond Hunter said: “I live in Wetherby and socialise around all the bar's, to me this will bring competition to everyone and hopefully bring the prices to a more drinkable level.”
While Patrick Lister added: “Wetherspoon’s opening up in Otley gave all the other pubs , which were withering away a much needed kick up the back side, and the pub trade in the town is much healthier.”
The u-turn comes comes after Wetherspoon revealed that its profit surged by almost eight-fold for the latest year, with sales rising in recent weeks.
Despite continuing to trim the size of its pub estate, the company currently has 814 venues, but said it believes it has the “potential” to reach 1,000 sites across the UK.
Sant’ Angelo restaurant, known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, closed down in September 2022 after its owners retired amid difficult trading conditions.
