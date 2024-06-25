Wetherby Wetherspoons: Decision date set for plans to open new Leeds pub in former Sant' Angelo restaurant
The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.
It represents a significant u-turn for the business who had previously scrapped plans due to sensitive “commercial reasons” and placed the building back up for sale.
Originally announced in April, the move has been warmly welcomed by Wetherby residents who took to social media in their hundreds to express their joy at the announcement.
In an update provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are currently awaiting a planning decision for the proposed scheme.
“The decision date is due on July 2.”
The decision came after JD Wetherspoon, which currently has over 800 sites across the UK, said it believed it has the “potential” to reach 1,000 sites.
Known as a favourite of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, Sant’ Angelo had been trading on Wetherby High Street for 13 years but closed down in September 2022 after its owners retired amid difficult trading conditions.
