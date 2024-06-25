Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A decision date has been set for plans to open a new JD Wetherspoon pub in Leeds.

The popular pub chain plans to open in the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby, which it purchased following its closure in 2022.

It represents a significant u-turn for the business who had previously scrapped plans due to sensitive “commercial reasons” and placed the building back up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wetherspoon has announced it will open a new venue at the former Sant' Angelo restaurant in Wetherby. | Marcus Corazzi

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally announced in April, the move has been warmly welcomed by Wetherby residents who took to social media in their hundreds to express their joy at the announcement.

In an update provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are currently awaiting a planning decision for the proposed scheme.

“The decision date is due on July 2.”

The decision came after JD Wetherspoon, which currently has over 800 sites across the UK, said it believed it has the “potential” to reach 1,000 sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad