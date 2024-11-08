Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC forward secures trial with Super League rivals Hull KR
Leeds-born forward Leon Ruan left Rhinos with a year remaining on his contract “by mutual agreement to enable him to look at new options for next season”. He now has an opportunity to earn a deal with the 2024 Betfred Super League and Grand Final runners-up.
Ruan joined Rhinos from then-League One side Doncaster ahead of the 2023 season, having previously been in Wakefield Trinity’s academy. He penned a three-year deal after impressing during a spell training as a trialist under coach Rohan Smith.
He scored a try on his debut away to Wakefield in June last year and made five substitute appearances for Leeds that season, as well as playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls. Ruan played in three of Rhinos’ first four games this year, but his last appearance - and sixth of the season, all off the bench - was away to Catalans Dragons in May.
He finished the campaign on loan at Hull FC, having had a similar spell with Doncaster earlier in the year and also featured on dual-registration for Halifax. Ruan is one of 10 players who have left Rhinos since their season ended in September.
Of the others, second-row Rhyse Martin (Hull KR), forward James Donaldson (Bradford Bulls) and hooker Corey Johnson (Sheffield Eagles) - who were all out of contract at Leeds - have secured a new club. Prop Justin Sangare is believed to have signed for Salford Red Devils after leaving Rhinos with a year left on his contract.
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Australian centre Paul Momirovski is considering an opportunity to play in France and front-rower Kieran Hudson is set for a return to Castleford Tigers, while forward Mickael Goudemand is back in France for family reasons and has yet to find a club for 2025. All three were released from the final year of their deal,
Three-quarter Luis Roberts, who attracted interest from Castleford Tigers, is yet to agree a move for next season after his Leeds contract expired and winger David Fusitu’a is in a similar situation.