Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC forward secures trial with Super League rivals Hull KR

A first team player released by Leeds Rhinos last month has secured a trial with rivals Hull KR.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-born forward Leon Ruan left Rhinos with a year remaining on his contract “by mutual agreement to enable him to look at new options for next season”. He now has an opportunity to earn a deal with the 2024 Betfred Super League and Grand Final runners-up.

Ruan joined Rhinos from then-League One side Doncaster ahead of the 2023 season, having previously been in Wakefield Trinity’s academy. He penned a three-year deal after impressing during a spell training as a trialist under coach Rohan Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Ruan on the charge for Leeds Rhinos against Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley in March. Picture by Steve Riding.

He scored a try on his debut away to Wakefield in June last year and made five substitute appearances for Leeds that season, as well as playing on dual-registration for Bradford Bulls. Ruan played in three of Rhinos’ first four games this year, but his last appearance - and sixth of the season, all off the bench - was away to Catalans Dragons in May.

He finished the campaign on loan at Hull FC, having had a similar spell with Doncaster earlier in the year and also featured on dual-registration for Halifax. Ruan is one of 10 players who have left Rhinos since their season ended in September.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Australian centre Paul Momirovski is considering an opportunity to play in France and front-rower Kieran Hudson is set for a return to Castleford Tigers, while forward Mickael Goudemand is back in France for family reasons and has yet to find a club for 2025. All three were released from the final year of their deal,

Mickael Goudemand is back in France after being released from his Leeds Rhinos contract. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Three-quarter Luis Roberts, who attracted interest from Castleford Tigers, is yet to agree a move for next season after his Leeds contract expired and winger David Fusitu’a is in a similar situation.