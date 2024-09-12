Star winger David Fusitu’a has vowed to go out with a bang as his Leeds Rhinos career comes to an end.

Fusitu’a will leave Rhinos when his contract expires this autumn. With Leeds sitting seventh in the table and facing the toughest possible finish to their Betfred Super League campaign, away to the top two of Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, it will take a huge effort for Rhinos to force their way into the play-offs.

But they showed what they are capable of in a 10-try, 68-6 rout of Hull FC last week and Fusitu’a reckons they can shock the competition by winning at table-topping Wigan on Friday and repeating the feat against the Robins seven days later.

“We came really close against Hull KR at home and we were able to beat Wigan at home a few weeks ago,” he pointed out. “I feel like there is some belief in our team and if we keep on performing, we can do something.

“I think we have got an opportunity to do something, as long as we can perform like we have been doing in the past month and put in a good performance. Last week was a good team performance; I think we stuck at what we wanted to do and as long as we stick to our plan this week and execute it, we will do pretty well, I’d say.”

On a personal note, Fusitu’a admitted the next few weeks will be emotional as he bids farewell to only his second professional club. The former Kiwis and Tonga Test ace has scored 18 tries in 42 appearances since joining Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2022 season, including three in 11 games so far this term.

His most productive campaign was last year when he crossed 10 times in 17 games, having scored five in 14 during his debut season. “It has been our home for the last few years,” Fusitu’a - who arrived on a two-year deal and extended that by 12 months last September - said of Leeds. “I am keen to get out there and rip in for the boys and the club.”

Reflecting on his career with Rhinos, Fusitu’a said: “I guess the highlight would be going to the Grand Final in my first year. I was injured, unfortunately, but we have been able to meet new people; the club has a lot of good people and Leeds welcomed us with open arms. I am really grateful for that.

“There’s no regrets. It has been a great experience for me and my family and in the future I will definitely come back to visit Leeds at some point. I am grateful for my time here.”

Known for his strong carries and finishing power, Fusitu’a has been consistently one of Rhinos’ best players during his time on the field, but a string of injuries prevented him from making the impact he - and the club - would have liked. A calf muscle problem denied him a place at Old Trafford two years ago and his bad luck was illustrated this term when a knee injury kept him out of Rhinos’ first eight games, then he damaged his other leg in his comeback match and missed the next five.

“It’s a part of rugby,” Fusitu’a acknowledged. “I have had a tougher time than most, but I have still been able to put in some good performances and hopefully add value to the team these last couple of months.”

Looking ahead, Fusitu’a feels Rhinos have a bright future, with Brad Arthur having agreed to stay on as coach next year and some exciting young players coming through the ranks. “It depends on the group of players and the man up high and the amount of buy-in to what the coach wants,” he said. “The talent is definitely there, even from the young kids coming through. I feel like if the boys get a good run they will be hard to stop, for sure.”

As for his own plans, at 29 Fusitu’a still has plenty to offer, if he can have an injury-free run. Of his next move, he said: “There’s nothing I am going to disclose. I am leaving that to my manager, I am just going to focus on playing. I am not sure if I’ll be staying in this country, we’ll see.”