Australian centre Paul Momirovski has been released from the final year of his Leeds Rhinos contract.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Momirovski's departure opens a space on Rhinos' overseas quota which is expected to be filled by Fijian centre Maika Sivo, who played under Leeds coach Brad Arthur at Parramatta Eels.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Momirovski’s departure opens a space on Rhinos’ overseas quota which is expected to be filled by Fijian centre Maika Sivo, who played under Leeds coach Brad Arthur at Parramatta Eels. Momirovski, 28, joined Rhinos ahead of the 2024 season from NRL side Sydney Roosters and scored seven tries in 24 appearances.

The club today (Friday) confirmed they have “reached an agreement” with Momirovski, who previously played for Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers as well as having two spells with Roosters. He is understood to have an option to join the coaching staff at his former club.

Paul Momirovski scores for Leeds Rhinos during their home win against London Broncos in July. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “We would like to thank Paul for his efforts this season and in particular how we have worked together on this outcome. As most people are aware, we are looking to make changes to our squad for next season under [coach] Brad Arthur and unfortunately, with the constraints of the salary cap and the overseas quota, that has meant making some tough decisions across the group. We wish Paul all the best for the future.”

He is the second player released by Leeds this week, following prop Justin Sangare who is set to join Salford Red Devils. Forwards Mickael Goudemand and Kieran Hudson have also moved on despite having a year left on their contract. Winger David Fusitu'a, second-row Rhyse Martin, three-quarter Luis Roberts, prop James Donaldson and hooker Corey Johnson left the club when their deal expired at the end of the 2024 season.