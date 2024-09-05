A player who was contracted for 2025 is among six leaving Leeds Rhinos at the end of this season, the club confirmed today (Thursday).

Prop Kieran Hudson has been granted a release from the final year of the deal he signed when he joined Rhinos from Castleford Tigers last November. Leeds have also announced the expected departure of winger David Fusitu’a, three-quarter Luis Roberts and hooker Corey Johnson, as well as second-row Rhyse Martin and prop James Donaldson who have already signed elsewhere.

Other than Hudson, the players are all out of contract at the end of this season. Fusitu’a, Hull KR-bound Martin and Donaldson, who has signed for Bradford Bulls, will make their final home appearance for Rhinos against Hull FC tomorrow.

Former New Zealand and Tonga international Fusitu’a, 29, joined Rhinos from New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2022 season and has scored 17 tries in 40 appearances. Roberts, 22 moved to Leeds from hometown club Leigh in the 2023 pre-season and played 21 first team games, scoring five tries.

Johnson, 23, came through Rhinos’ academy ranks and made his debut in 2019. He returned to the club in 2021 following a spell out of the professional game and scored one try in 23 appearances.

Hudson did not make a first team appearance for Leeds, after missing the entire 2023 season through injury. Announcing the departures, Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “Sadly part of the professional game is that players do move on from clubs to seek new opportunities elsewhere.

“All six players will leave AMT Headingley with our very best wishes and, on behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank them for their efforts, not just on matchdays but the unseen hard work that goes on behind the scenes as players battle hard to get back from injuries to support their team mates.

“We have three games left in the regular season and I know, regardless of where their future lies at the end of the year, all six players will be giving their all each day to help the whole squad prepare for those games and achieve their potential this season. I am sure the Leeds fans can show their appreciation on Friday night when we play Hull FC, especially to the four lads who have been here for a number of years.”