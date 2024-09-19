Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Departing forward James Donaldson’s final game for Leeds Rhinos might not be the end of his time at the club.

Donaldson has signed a two-year part-time contract with his first professional team, Bradford Bulls, which begins next season. Friday’s game at Hull KR could be his last for Leeds, but the 32-year-old is keen to stay involved with the club he says “changed my life”.

The Cumbrian spent four seasons with Hull KR, but was left without a club when they decided not to keep him on at the end of 2018. Rhinos offered him a trial after he contacted every Betfred Super League side asking for an opportunity and he signed on permanently ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going part-time will allow him to focus more on his career outside rugby, as a chartered surveyor, but Donaldson insisted: “I love this club and I’d like to be part of it in some way, whether it’s helping academy lads or helping in the corporate. That’s exciting.

James Donaldson will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of this season to begin a two-year part-time contract with Bradford Bulls. Picture by Steve Riding.

“It changed my life, joining this club. That’s the nice part of it all; it has been a life-changing opportunity that came from one phone call, going from where I was six years ago to winning a Challenge Cup final and playing in a Grand Final and having a testimonial at the biggest club in the game. The connections I have made with my teammates, the sponsors, everyone throughout the club - I love them all.”

Rhinos offered Donaldson a contract for 2025, but his decision to leave was made before Brad Arthur took over as coach in July and he is comfortable he is doing the right thing. He said: “It’s sad because I really like Brad, we get on really well and he understands what I bring to the team and what I am about.

“But I made the decision and I’ll stick by that. The time is right, it would have only been another year or so before I was shown the door anyway so I am going out on my own terms. I am really grateful for my time at the club and I don’t think it will be the end for me being around the club going forward, hopefully.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Donaldson is tackled by Elliot Minchella and Dean Hadley during Leeds Rhinos' home loss to Hull KR in July. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Of Friday’s game, he admitted: “It will be emotional. I was emotional before the Hull game [his final appearance at AMT Headingley] a couple of weeks ago, but not so much once I got in the thick of it.

“It is going to be a strange night, going back to Hull KR where I played as well. It’s the end of my time at Leeds and it’s going to be a really sad night, but I am going to enjoy it all with my mates.”

Anything other than a win would finish Rhinos’ season, but Donaldson – who was sidelinbed by a serious neck injury earlier in the year – reckons the first priority is regaining pride lost in last week’s 38-0 humbling at Wigan Warriors. “I think you’ll see a response,” he predicted. “There was a lot of disappointed lads after the game. All you can ask for is effort and a big response to finish our year with some pride.”

Leeds could finish anywhere from eighth on the table to sixth. They are seventh going into the final round and will climb a place if they win at Hull KR and sixth-placed Leigh lose to St Helens, also on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Donaldson will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of this season to begin a two-year part-time contract with Bradford Bulls. Picture by Steve Riding.

Even then, Catalans Dragons, who are eighth on points difference, could knock them out of the play-offs with a big win over Hull FC the following afternoon. “I think we’ve done well to try and put ourselves in a half-decent position this back end of the year,” Donaldson said.

“It has been a tough start to the year, but a more positive finish. Looking forward, I think the club can get excited because what Brad Arthur brings is very special. I’ve felt since he came in he is a special coach and there’s not many around like him. “

Donaldson made his first team debut for Bradford in 2009 and is happy to be ending his career where it began. “I don’t live too far from the training ground at Bradford,” he said. “To do that full circle and go back to where it all started is pretty special. I am going back as a different person and different player and I think I can add a lot of value to their team and the direction they want to go.”