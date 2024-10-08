Leeds Rhinos news: another contracted player released as squad overhaul continues
The club today (Tuesday) confirmed 21-year-old forward Leon Ruan has been released from the final year of his contract “by mutual agreement to enable him to look at new options for next season”. The former Doncaster player joined Leeds ahead of the 2023 campaign and scored one try – on his debut away to Wakefield Trinity last year – in 11 appearances, all as a substitute.
The last of his six games this term was away to Catalans Dragons in May and he ended the campaign on loan at Hull FC. Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “I would like to thank Leon for all his efforts while at the Rhinos. We have come to an agreement so Leon can explore his options for next season and beyond and we wish him all the best.”
Ruan is the third player who was under contract for next year to leave the club, after forwards Kieran Hudson and Mickael Goudemand. David Fusitu’a, Rhyse Martin, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson and Corey Johnson all moved on when their deal expired after Rhinos’ final game of 2024.
Centre Paul Momirovski could also depart midway through his two-year contract, to take up a coaching opportunity in Australia, though that has yet to be confirmed. Winger Ryan Hall and forwards Keenan Palasini and Cooper Jenkins have been announced as signings and centre Jake Connor is also expected to join Rhinos for next season.
