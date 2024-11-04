Ex-Leeds Rhinos first team man finds new club as academy product announces retirement

By Peter Smith
Published 4th Nov 2024, 10:19 BST
Hooker/half-back Corey Johnson has found a new club following his departure from Leeds Rhinos.

Johnson - who made 29 appearances for Leeds - has signed a two-year deal with Betfred Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles. The 23-year-old featured four times in Super League this year and also had spells on loan/dual registration with Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers.

The England academy international came through Rhinos’ youth system and made his first team debut in 2019. He returned to Leeds in 2021, following a spell out of the game, but was not retained after his contract expired at the end of the 2024 season.

Corey Johnson has found a new club after leaving Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Steve Riding.

Meanwhile, Eagles have announced the retirement of another former Rhinos academy player, Vila Halafihi. The 30-year-old didn’t play a senior game for Leeds, but had spells with Bradford Bulls and Hunslet before joining Sheffield ahead of the 2022 season.

