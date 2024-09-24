Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prolific points scorer Rhyse Martin has bowed out of Leeds Rhinos with an emotional message to the club’s fans.

The 31-year-old second-rower’s time at Leeds came to an end when they lost 26-16 at Hull KR, the club he will join in pre-season on a two-year contract. Martin signed off with a try and two goals, as well as a bad cut above an eye and admitted the fact he is now a former Rhinos player will take a while to sink in.

Leeds have had some tough times during Martin’s six seasons in blue and amber, but he leaves with a Challenge Cup winner’s medal from the 2020 Wembley victory over Salford Red Devils and as a Grand Finalist two years ago. He has become hugely popular with the club’s supporters and said the feeling is mutual.

“The fans have been behind me since I have been here,” Martin reflected of his time at the club. “They have always supported me and there’s a lot of familiar faces I’ve seen over the last six years who keep turning up, week-in and week-out when things aren’t great.

“They are always there to support the boys and the boys need it. Things haven’t been very easy to support at times over the last couple of years, but we need [the fans] and I want to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love and stuck behind me while I was at the club.”

Martin was a relative unknown when he joined Rhinos from Canterbury Bulldogs in 2019, but will be remembered as one of the club’s finest overseas recruits, having had the best season of his career in 2024. He played in all Rhinos’ 28 competitive games, completing a second successive ever-present campaign; only Salford’s Marc Sneyd (97) kicked more goals than Martin in Betfred Super League this year and he was the competition’s second-highest points scorer with 214, just two behind future teammate Mikey Lewis, of Hull KR.

That form earned him a place in the Super League Dream Team and he was named Rhinos fans’ player of the year. The Papua New Guinea captain also leaves a lasting legacy, ending his spell at Rhinos as the 13th highest points scorer in the club’s history, with 1,040 from 40 tries and 440 goals in 123 appearances. Only 14 players have scored more than 1,000 points for Leeds, since the club was founded in 1890.

He landed 13 kicks - from as many attempts - to equal Iestyn Harris’ Rhinos Super League record for goals in a game against Hull FC earlier this month, five days after scoring 20 of Leeds’ points, including a hat-trick of tries, in a 21-20 extra-time win at London Broncos.

“It has been one of the best times in my career,” Martin reflected. “A lot of things have happened, not just on the rugby league side - it’s family and friends I have got to connect with over my time here, people I will hopefully be in touch with for the rest of my life.

“I had my kids while I was at this club and it’s hard to reflect on right now, but I loved my time here and I gave my all every time I played. I have loved being at Leeds.”