A member of Leeds Rhinos’ first team squad has joined Hull FC on loan until the end of this season.

Forward Leon Ruan, 21, could make his debut at home to sixth-placed St Helens on Saturday, when a Hull win would do Rhinos a huge favour in their bid to qualify for the Betfred Super League play-offs. Ruan – who is contracted until the end of next year – has made 11 senior appearances since joining Leeds from Doncaster ahead of the 2023 campaign.

He has featured six times as a substitute this term, but been out of the side since a defeat at Catalans Dragons in May. He had a spell on loan at Doncaster earlier in the season and has also been dual-registered with their Championship rivals Halifax Panthers.