Leeds Rhinos man makes loan move to Super League rivals Hull FC
and live on Freeview channel 276
Forward Leon Ruan, 21, could make his debut at home to sixth-placed St Helens on Saturday, when a Hull win would do Rhinos a huge favour in their bid to qualify for the Betfred Super League play-offs. Ruan – who is contracted until the end of next year – has made 11 senior appearances since joining Leeds from Doncaster ahead of the 2023 campaign.
He has featured six times as a substitute this term, but been out of the side since a defeat at Catalans Dragons in May. He had a spell on loan at Doncaster earlier in the season and has also been dual-registered with their Championship rivals Halifax Panthers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.