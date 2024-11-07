While several have gone on to play in major finals or Test rugby, others have found themselves struggling to make an impact in Betfred Super League. In addition, one has retired due to injury and taken up a major new role off the field and a couple joined part-time clubs in Australia. Here’s how they all got on in 2024.
1. Leeds Rhinos old boys
Some big names have left Rhinos over the past couple of seasons. Here's how they got on at new clubs this year. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Blake Austin
A former Great Britain international, the stand-off left Rhinos for Castleford Tigers just before the 2023 transfer deadline. He wasn’t retained at the end of the year and returned to Australia to play for Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast Rugby League competition. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Luke Hooley
The full-back left Rhinos midway through his contract to link up with his former Batley Bulldogs coach Craig Lingard at Castleford Tigers. He got only limited game time, despite a switch to centre and had spells on loan at Batley and Featherstone Rovers. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Kruise Leeming
The hooker and former captain left Rhinos early in 2023 to join Gold Coast Titans. He returned to Super League this year with Wigan Warriors and played in their World Club, Challenge Cup and Grand Final victories. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Nene Macdonald
After a controversial exit from Rhinos, the centre/winger made a surprise return to England with Salford Red Devils and was a big hit, securing a place in the Dream Team and then earning a Golden Boot nomination for his performances with Papua New Guinea. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Richie Myler
Half-back Myler cut short his time at Leeds to join York Knights. He suffered a career-ending injury in his first Championship match and subsequently returned to Super League as Hull FC’s director of rugby. Photo: Bruce Rollinson