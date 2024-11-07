Progress report: how the 10 players who left Leeds Rhinos in 2023 performed this year

By Peter Smith
Published 7th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 19:02 BST
Ten senior players left Leeds Rhinos between the start of the 2023 season and the end of the following campaign – and it’s fair to say they’ve had mixed fortunes at new clubs.

While several have gone on to play in major finals or Test rugby, others have found themselves struggling to make an impact in Betfred Super League. In addition, one has retired due to injury and taken up a major new role off the field and a couple joined part-time clubs in Australia. Here’s how they all got on in 2024.

Some big names have left Rhinos over the past couple of seasons. Here's how they got on at new clubs this year.

1. Leeds Rhinos old boys

Some big names have left Rhinos over the past couple of seasons. Here's how they got on at new clubs this year. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A former Great Britain international, the stand-off left Rhinos for Castleford Tigers just before the 2023 transfer deadline. He wasn’t retained at the end of the year and returned to Australia to play for Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast Rugby League competition.

2. Blake Austin

A former Great Britain international, the stand-off left Rhinos for Castleford Tigers just before the 2023 transfer deadline. He wasn’t retained at the end of the year and returned to Australia to play for Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast Rugby League competition. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The full-back left Rhinos midway through his contract to link up with his former Batley Bulldogs coach Craig Lingard at Castleford Tigers. He got only limited game time, despite a switch to centre and had spells on loan at Batley and Featherstone Rovers.

3. Luke Hooley

The full-back left Rhinos midway through his contract to link up with his former Batley Bulldogs coach Craig Lingard at Castleford Tigers. He got only limited game time, despite a switch to centre and had spells on loan at Batley and Featherstone Rovers. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
The hooker and former captain left Rhinos early in 2023 to join Gold Coast Titans. He returned to Super League this year with Wigan Warriors and played in their World Club, Challenge Cup and Grand Final victories.

4. Kruise Leeming

The hooker and former captain left Rhinos early in 2023 to join Gold Coast Titans. He returned to Super League this year with Wigan Warriors and played in their World Club, Challenge Cup and Grand Final victories. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
After a controversial exit from Rhinos, the centre/winger made a surprise return to England with Salford Red Devils and was a big hit, securing a place in the Dream Team and then earning a Golden Boot nomination for his performances with Papua New Guinea.

5. Nene Macdonald

After a controversial exit from Rhinos, the centre/winger made a surprise return to England with Salford Red Devils and was a big hit, securing a place in the Dream Team and then earning a Golden Boot nomination for his performances with Papua New Guinea. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Half-back Myler cut short his time at Leeds to join York Knights. He suffered a career-ending injury in his first Championship match and subsequently returned to Super League as Hull FC’s director of rugby.

6. Richie Myler

Half-back Myler cut short his time at Leeds to join York Knights. He suffered a career-ending injury in his first Championship match and subsequently returned to Super League as Hull FC’s director of rugby. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AustraliaSuper League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice