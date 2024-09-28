Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos have released a first team forward as they look to reshape their squad for next season under coach Brad Arthur.

France international Mickael Goudemand has left the club despite having a year left on the contract he signed when he joined Rhinos from Catalans Dragons a year ago. The prop or back-rower scored one try in 18 games and his final appearance was as a substitute in the home win over Wigan Warriors on August 10.

That was the 28-year-old’s only run out in the final 10 games of the season and he was not included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad for their last fixture, at Hull KR eight days ago. Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to wish Mickael all the best for the future. He has returned to France in recent weeks ahead of the birth of his first child with his partner Louisa and they leave with our best wishes and thanks.”

Mickael Goudemand scores his lone try for Leeds Rhinos, in May's home win over London Broncos. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Goudemand is the seventh member of this year’s first team squad to leave and the Yorkshire Evening Post understands Rhinos would be prepared to release other contracted players, if terms can be agreed. Leeds Live has today (Saturday) linked Rhinos with Huddersfield Giants’ former Hull FC and England back Jake Connor, who they were close to signing on loan midway through this year.

However, while Rhinos haven’t ruled out recruiting the goal-kicking play-maker, who has one season left on his Giants contract, the YEP understands no deal has been done. Prop-forward remains a priority and their first off-season signing is likely to be in that area.

Rhinos have two spots over their overseas quota and are primarily looking abroad for a middle-forward with several promising options on the table.