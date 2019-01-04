Who's playing at the First Direct Arena in 2019

Have your say

There are some big names performing at Leeds' First Direct Arena in 2019, including hit girl-band Little Mix and pop legend, Cher.

Over a half a million people attended shows at the arena last year, and the managers insisted that this year would be bigger than ever.

Cher will be performing at the First Direct Arena in 2019

There is a mix of shows at the entertainment venue, including music and comedy gigs.

We've rounded up everyone who is confirmed to perform this year.

The Wombats

Indie-rock band The Wombats are the first band to take to the Leeds Arena stage this year.

Rita Ora playing at o2 Academy in Leeds West Yorkshire on 12th May 2018 with her Girls tour.

They are most known for their 2007 hits 'Moving To New York', 'Kill the Director' and 'Let's Dance to Joy Division.'

Tickets are £23.50 plus booking fee. The band will perform on Saturday, January 26

Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls​

Frank Turner and his band will be performing at the First Direct Arena following the release of his seventh album 'Be More Kind.'

Olly Murs at Party in the Park at Temple Newsam, Leeds in 2013.

The folk-punk artist was the lead singer of the Million Dead before going solo in 2005.

Tickets from £37.75. He will be at the First Direct Arena on Sunday, January 27.

Snow Patrol

Northern Irish rock band Snow Patrol are coming to the First Direct Arena for the first time this year.

British Rockers The Wombats play and sign albums at HMV, Leeds in 2018

The 'Chasing Cars' singers have 5 UK platinum albums and will perform tracks from their latest release 'Wildness.

Tickets from £50.70. The band will perform on Tuesday, January 29.

Boyzone

After 25 years together, Irish boy-band will perform in Leeds as part of their anniversary and farewell UK and Ireland tour.

The band are realising their seventh and last album, 'Thank You & Goodnight' in early 2019.

Tickets from £49.00. The band will play on Friday, February 1.

Tears for Fears

Tears For Fears will be visiting Leeds as part of their 'Rule the World' tour.

They are best known for their 80's number one singles 'Shout' and 'Everybody Wants to Rule the World.'

Tickets are from £51.85. They will be performing on Saturday, February 9.

George Ezra

George Ezra will be performing his first ever First Direct arena show in Leeds.

His latest album 'Staying at Tamara's' reached number one in the UK and includes top hit singles 'Paradise' and 'Shotgun'

Tickets are sold out but The Yorkshire Evening post described how you can still find tickets.

He is performing on Friday, March 8.

Shawn Mendes

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes will be performing at First Direct to support the release of his third self-titled album.

The singer is known for his top ten singles 'Treat You Better', 'Stitches' and 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back.'

Remaining tickets start from £68.70. He will perform on Wednesday, April 10.

Mark Knopfler,

Mark Knopfler will play the First Direct arena with his band in May.

Knopfler is one of the most commercially successful artists of all time and is best known for being the lead singer and guitarist for rock band Dire Straits.

Tickets from £51.95. He will perform on Saturday, May 18.

Olly Murs

Olly Murs will be performing at the First Direct Arena for the second time.

The former X-Factor star has had five multi-platinum albums, four number one albums and four UK number one singles.

Tickets are from £34.40. He will play on Thursday, May 23.

Rita Ora

British pop-star Rita Ora will be performing in Leeds as part of her 'Phoenix' tour.

The new album features top ten singles 'Your Song', 'Anywhere' and 'Let You Love Me.'

Tickets are from £37.85. She will perform on Tuesday, May 28.

Michael Buble

Smooth singer Michael Buble will be performing two gigs at the First Direct Arena.

He is performing on Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4.

The demand has been very high and remaining tickets on the website are starting at £261. 30

Westlife

Recently reunited boy-band Westlife are performing two shows in June.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first 7 singles enter the UK chart at No.1

They are performing on Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11.

Tickets start from £51.85

Gladys Knight

Soul singer Gladys Knight will be at the First Direct in June.

Knight is famous for classic hits such as ‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’ and bond theme tune ‘Licence To Kill.

Tickets start from £57.45 She will be performing on Sunday, June 21.

Eagles

American rock band the Eagles are performing in Leeds in July.

The band are best known for tracks 'Hotel California,' 'One of These Nights and 'Life in the Fast Lane.'

They will perform on Tuesday, July 2. Remaining tickets start at a whopping £226.20

Andrea Bocelli

Italian singer, Andrea Bocelli will be at the First Direct Arena for the second time in October.

The celebrated artist has recorded both pop and classical music and has sold over 90 million records worldwide.

Remaining tickets start at £102.45. He will perform on Saturday, October 26.

Cher

Pop legend Cher will be performing a Leeds gig as part of her first UK live date in over 14 years.

The Here We Go Again World Tour will feature a mix of her ABBA covers from the album 'Dancing Queen' and her classic hits.

She will perform on Wednesday, October 30. Remaining tickets are from £170.05

Little Mix

British girl group Little Mix are returning to First Direct arena again in November.

The band rose to fame on the X-Factor and have had a spate of hit singles including 'Touch', ‘Shout Out to My Ex', ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Wings'.

They will be performing on Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 19.

Tickets cost from £51.95.

The Chemical Brothers

Electronica band The Chemical Brothers will be performing in November.

The duo are known for tracks 'Block Rockin' Beats', 'Galvanize' and 'Let Forever Be'.

Tickets start from £34.50. They are playing on Thursday, November 21.