Two crucial motorway junctions in Leeds are set for overnight closures this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

In Leeds, motorists along the M621 will have to contend with exit slip road closures anti-clockwise between Holbeck and Hunslet Interchange.

Motorists along the M621 will have to contend with slip road closures anti between Holbeck and Hunslet Interchange. | Tony Johnson

Closures on the A1M near Wakefield, slip road closures along the M621 and on the M62 westbound near Huddersfield have all caused widespread disruption across West Yorkshire in recent weeks.

The M1 has also seen a host of closures in recent weeks including carriageway closures near Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield and Rothwell Interchange, Leeds.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1M-Both directions

Tuesday, March 25 - onward

8.30pm - 6am

A1(M) north and southbound Jct 44. Entry and exit slip road carriageway closures. Diversions on National Highways network.

M1-Both directions

Tuesday, March 25 - onward

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 30 to Jct 33. Slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Southbound

Tuesday, March 25 - onward

8.30pm - 6am

M1 southbound Jct 48 to Jct 43. Carriageway closure diversion route on National Highways and local authority networks.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, March 25 - onward

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, March 25 - onward

9pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 24 to Jct 27, M606 northbound and southbound Jct 26 to Jct 1. Carriageway closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M62-Eastbound

Tuesday, March 25 - onward

10pm - 6am

M62 eastbound Jct 34. Slip road and lane closure for inspection/survey. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M621-Anti-clockwise

Tuesday, March 25

8pm - 5am

M621 anticlockwise Jct 4 to Jct 3. Slip road closure for barrier/fence safety repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.