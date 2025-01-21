Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including host of M621 junction closures
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Closures on the M62 near the A63 Western Interchange and on the M62 at Oulton has caused disruption in recent weeks.
While last week saw closures to the M1 carriageway near Rothwell. Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1(M)-Northbound
- Tuesday, January 21 - Wednesday, January 22
- 8pm - 6am
- A1(M) J44 northbound - a64 eastbound link road carriageway closure. Diversion on Highway England Network.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, January 21 - Wednesday, January 22
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Westbound
- Tuesday, January 21 - Wednesday, January 22
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 35 to Jct 36. Slip road closure for sign works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M621-Both directions
- Tuesday, January 21 - Wednesday, January 22
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 2. Slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M621-Both directions
- Tuesday, January 21 - Wednesday, January 22
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 1 to Jct 4. Slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.