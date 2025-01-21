Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A host of junction closures are set to be implemented along the M621.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junction closures are set to be implemented along the M621. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Closures on the M62 near the A63 Western Interchange and on the M62 at Oulton has caused disruption in recent weeks.

While last week saw closures to the M1 carriageway near Rothwell. Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

A1(M)-Northbound

Tuesday, January 21 - Wednesday, January 22

8pm - 6am

A1(M) J44 northbound - a64 eastbound link road carriageway closure. Diversion on Highway England Network.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, January 21 - Wednesday, January 22

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Westbound

Tuesday, January 21 - Wednesday, January 22

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 35 to Jct 36. Slip road closure for sign works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M621-Both directions

Tuesday, January 21 - Wednesday, January 22

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 27 to Jct 2. Slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M621-Both directions

Tuesday, January 21 - Wednesday, January 22

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 1 to Jct 4. Slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.