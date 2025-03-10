Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: Full diversions as M1 set for overnight closures near Rothwell
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Closures on the A1M near Wakefield, slip road closures along the M621 and on the M62 westbound near Huddersfield have all caused widespread disruption across West Yorkshire in recent weeks.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week, including carriageway closures near Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield and Rothwell Interchange, Leeds.
M1-Both directions
- Monday, March 10
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 34 to Jct 35. Slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, March 10
- 8.30pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 43 to Jct 46. Carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network for concrete barrier scheme.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, March 10
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, March 10
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound Jct 30 to Jct 31. Slip road and lane closure for signs erection. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M621-Both directions
- Monday, March 10
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 4 to Jct 6. Slip road closures and lane closures for inspection works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Monday, March 10
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 anticlockwise Jct 1. Slip road closure for electrical works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.