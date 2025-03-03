Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including A1M Holmfields Interchange near Wakefield
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Closures on the M1 carriageway near Sheffield, slip road closures along the M621 and on the M62 westbound near Huddersfield have all caused widespread disruption across West Yorkshire in recent weeks.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week, including link road closures along the A1(M) near Wakefield...
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, March 3 - Tuesday, March 4
- 8pm - 6am
- A1 northbound and southbound Barnsdale bar to Ferrybridge. Carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works. Diversion route in place via local authority network.
A1(M)-Southbound
- Monday, March 3 - Tuesday, March 4
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M southbound Jct 35 to Jct 34. Slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, March 3 - Tuesday, March 4
- 11.59pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 29 to Jct 30. Carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
M62-Both directions
- Monday, March 3 - Tuesday, March 4
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Westbound
- Monday, March 3 - Tuesday, March 4
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 32 to Jct 33. Carriageway and lane closures for parapet renewal works. Diversion routes in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority network.
M621-Both directions
- Monday, March 3 - Tuesday, March 4
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 1 to Jct 4. Carriageway closures, slip road closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
