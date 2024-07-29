Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M621 Holbeck and M1 Wakefield
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have over a dozen National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, include long term disruption such as between junction 1-7 of the M621 Leeds.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect the M621, M62, M1 and A1(M) this week.
A1(M)-Northbound
- Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.
- 9pm - 6am.
- A1M northbound and southbound Jct 59 Newton Aycliffe Interchange carriageway closures, lane closures, 24hr narrow lanes and speed restrictions for structural repairs
A1(M)-Northbound
A1(M)-Northbound
A1(M)-Northbound
- Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.
- 9pm - 6am.
- A1(M) Jct 44 northbound (Bramham Interchange) - a64 eastbound link road carriageway closure diversion on Highway England Network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.
- 9pm - 6am.
- Overall Scheme Details: M1 southbound Jct 44 (Rothwell Interchange) to Jct 39 (Woolley Edge) Carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, July 15 - Saturday, April 19 2025.
- 8pm - 6am.
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 (Howden Interchange) to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M621-Clockwise
- Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.
- 8pm - 6am.
- M621 clockwise M62 Jct 27 (Gildersome Interchange) to Jct 7 (Rainhill Stoops Interchange). Carriageway and lane closures carriageway improvements. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.
M621-Clockwise
- Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.
- 8pm - 6am.
- M621 anticlockwise Jct 3 (Holbeck Interchange) entry slip road closure.
