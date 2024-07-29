Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of motorway works are set to take place across Leeds and Yorkshire this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have over a dozen National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, include long term disruption such as between junction 1-7 of the M621 Leeds.

Stock image of M62. | Tony Johnson

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect the M621, M62, M1 and A1(M) this week.

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.

9pm - 6am.

A1M northbound and southbound Jct 59 Newton Aycliffe Interchange carriageway closures, lane closures, 24hr narrow lanes and speed restrictions for structural repairs

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.

9pm - 6am.

A1M northbound and southbound Jct 56 (Barton Interchange) to Jct 57 (Blackwell Spur Interchange) slip road closures, lane closures for drainage renewal works.

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.

9pm - 6am.

A1M Jct 48 (Boroughbridge Interchange) to Jct 49 (Dishforth Interchange) northbound and southbound overnight closures for structure painting and general maintenance. Diversion on National Highways and Local Authority network

A1(M)-Northbound

Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.

9pm - 6am.

A1(M) Jct 44 northbound (Bramham Interchange) - a64 eastbound link road carriageway closure diversion on Highway England Network.

M1-Southbound

Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.

9pm - 6am.

Overall Scheme Details: M1 southbound Jct 44 (Rothwell Interchange) to Jct 39 (Woolley Edge) Carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvements works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M62-Eastbound

Monday, July 15 - Saturday, April 19 2025.

8pm - 6am.

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 (Howden Interchange) to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M621-Clockwise

Monday, July 29 - Tuesday, July 30.

8pm - 6am.

M621 clockwise M62 Jct 27 (Gildersome Interchange) to Jct 7 (Rainhill Stoops Interchange). Carriageway and lane closures carriageway improvements. Diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

M621-Clockwise