Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions as M1 set for full carriageway closure
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Closures on the A1M near Wakefield, slip road closures along the M621 and on the M62 westbound near Huddersfield have all caused widespread disruption across West Yorkshire in recent weeks.
The M1 has also seen a host of works in recent weeks including carriageway closures near Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield and Rothwell Interchange, Leeds.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, March 17 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 southbound Jct 32 to Jct 31. Slip road closure for technology works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, March 17 - onward
- 8.30pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 48 to Jct 43. Carriageway closure diversion route on National Highways and local authority networks.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, March 17 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, March 17 - onward
- 8pm - 6am M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 24 to Jct 27, M606 northbound and southbound Jct 26 to Jct 1. Carriageway closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M621-Both directions
- Tuesday, March 17
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 1 to Jct 7. Slip road closures and lane closures for survey works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
