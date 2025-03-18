Traffic along the M1 is set to be disrupted by a full carriageway closure at Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

Closures on the A1M near Wakefield, slip road closures along the M621 and on the M62 westbound near Huddersfield have all caused widespread disruption across West Yorkshire in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M1 has also seen a host of works in recent weeks including carriageway closures near Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield and Rothwell Interchange, Leeds.

The M1 is set to be disrupted by a full carriageway closure at Leeds. | NW

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M1-Southbound

Tuesday, March 17 - onward

8pm - 5am

M1 southbound Jct 32 to Jct 31. Slip road closure for technology works. Diversion route in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M1-Southbound

Tuesday, March 17 - onward

8.30pm - 6am

M1 southbound Jct 48 to Jct 43. Carriageway closure diversion route on National Highways and local authority networks.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, March 17 - onward

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, March 17 - onward

8pm - 6am M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 24 to Jct 27, M606 northbound and southbound Jct 26 to Jct 1. Carriageway closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M621-Both directions

Tuesday, March 17

8pm - 6am

M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 1 to Jct 7. Slip road closures and lane closures for survey works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.