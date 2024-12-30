Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roadworks are set to continue on a major motorway interchange in Yorkshire this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disruption is expected to continue on the M62. | James Hardisty

The majority of works remain on hold until the New Year, while long-standing works such as the 50mph average speed camera zones on the M621 through Leeds and on the M1 north and southbound past Meadowhall remain in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M62-Both directions

Monday, December 30 - Tuesday, December 31

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.