Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M62 near A63 Western Interchange

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT
Roadworks are set to continue on a major motorway interchange in Yorkshire this week.

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that some are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Disruption is expected to continue on the M62.
Disruption is expected to continue on the M62. | James Hardisty

Closures on the M1 near Meadowhall, M621 at Hunslet Interchange and at the M62 Chain Bar Interchange have all caused issues across Yorkshire in recent weeks.

Restrictions have also caused disruption on the A1M and M62 near Ferrybridge Services, while last week drivers heading for Wakefield via the M1 northbound were hit by slip road closures.

The majority of works remain on hold until the New Year, while long-standing works such as the 50mph average speed camera zones on the M621 through Leeds and on the M1 north and southbound past Meadowhall remain in place.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M62-Both directions

  • Monday, December 30 - Tuesday, December 31
  • 8pm - 6am
  • M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
