Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions including M62 westbound near Huddersfield
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Closures on the M1 carriageway near Rothwell, slip road closures along the M621 and eastbound at Langham Interchange on the M62 has all caused widespread disruption in recent weeks.
The M1 has also seen host of closures in recent weeks, including Thorpe Hesley Interchange near Sheffield.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, February 18 - Wednesday, February 19
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Eastbound
- Tuesday, February 18 - Wednesday, February 19
- 8pm - 5am
- M62 eastbound Jct 29 to Jct 30. Slip road and lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Westbound
- Tuesday, February 18 - Wednesday, February 19
- 9pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 18 to 21 - M66 southbound Jct 3 to 4. Lane closures and slip road closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
M62-Westbound
- Tuesday, February 18 - Wednesday, February 19
- 9pm - 5am
- M62 westbound J21 to J21. Carriageway closure for litter clearance.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M621-Both directions
- Tuesday, February 18 - Wednesday, February 19
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 clockwise and anticlockwise Jct 1 to Jct 7. Slip road closures and lane closures for survey works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.