A number of motorway restrictions are set to be lifted this week.

Travel in and around Yorkshire is set to be boosted this week as a number of National Highways road closures and diversions are set to be lifted.

Long-standing works such as the M621 through Leeds and on the M1 past Meadowhall will remain in place. | NW/Getty

In a welcome boost to festive travels however, a host of slip road closures and diversions are set to be lifted this week.

Long-standing works such as the 50mph average speed camera zones on the M621 through Leeds and on the M1 north and southbound past Meadowhall will remain in place.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M62-Both directions

Monday, December 23 - Tuesday, December 24

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.