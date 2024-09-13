A two-year programme of major improvements to a Leeds motorway is nearing completion.

National Highways has been carrying out important upgrades on the M621 between junctions 1 (Beeston) and 7 (Stourton). Aiming to ease congestion at key locations along the M621, providing a better, safer, experience for motorists and more reliable journeys.

To protect drivers and the workforce, traffic management measures have been in place since work began in summer 2022 - but National Highways will be lifting all lane restrictions and temporary speed limits on the M621 from today (September 13).

In May 2023, the junction 2a exit slip (Cemetery Road) was permanently closed, reducing the amount of commuter traffic using local roads in Hunslet and Beeston.

National Highways Project Manager Christopher Ward said: “For two years we have been working with our partners and communities to make journeys in and through Leeds safer and reduce congestion on this route, and we’re delighted that the M621 works are now almost complete.

“We expect the remaining works to be completed and ready for operation by Leeds City Council in the next few weeks.

“Drivers, residents and businesses in Leeds have been very patient and we’re grateful to them for their support. We believe these improvements will not only be good news for drivers but also the local and regional economy as we’ve improved the way people and businesses access Leeds city centre and the surrounding area.”

Once the measures have been removed, drivers on the M621 will notice:

Additional lanes at junction 3 (Holbeck)

More free-flowing traffic between junction 1 and junction 3

New technology including overhead electronic signs, roadside signals, emergency phones and CCTV

Installation of average speed enforcement cameras to enforce the 50mph speed limit, reduce risk of collisions and ensure safety along this route.

As with any complex major roads project, some overnight lane closures may still be required in the coming weeks to fix any minor defects identified in inspections to ensure that everything is working as designed.

Work will also continue on the junction 2 (Elland Road) roundabout near Leeds United’s football stadium, where additional lanes have been added.

National Highways is installing new traffic signals in this area and at Elland Road and Cemetery Road. Both of these junctions will be handed over for Leeds City Council.

Once the entire scheme is finished:

The M621 will be more reliable with less congestion

The risk of slow-speed collisions will have decreased, making it a safer part of the road network

Motorists are more informed, due to new technology

It will be easier to move around the city, with increased efficiency

There will be new infrastructure in place that supports the plans for growing the city

Mr Ward added: “While the M621 mainline carriageway works are complete, our contractors will remain on site until the new year to undertake minor remedial works and include working on the surrounding Leeds City Council road network.

"Motorists will also be aware of other schemes in the area, including a central barrier upgrade on the M1 between junctions 43 and 47 and Leeds City Council's improvements to Armley Gyratory.

“We continue to work with our partners to finish our works as soon as we can, providing a safer and smoother route for West Yorkshire.”