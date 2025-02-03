Leeds and Yorkshire motorway closures: All route diversions as M1 set for lane closures near Meadowhall
Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Closures on the M1 carriageway near Rothwell and slip road closures along the M621 has caused widespread disruption in recent weeks.
Meanwhile motorists travelling eastbound on the M62 have had to contend with closures at Langham Interchange.
This week, motorists will have to contend with lane and slip road closures along the M1 between junction 32 (Thurcroft Interchange and junction 35 (Thorpe Hesley Interchange).
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
M62-Both directions
- Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4
- 9pm - 5am
- M62 eastbound Jct 26 to Jct 27 A62 southbound Gildersome. Slip road and lane closure for electrical works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4
- 10pm - 5am
- M621 anticlockwise Jct 7 to Jct 5. Slip road closure and lane closures structure works. Diversion works in place via National highways and local authority network.
M1-Both directions
- Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 32 to Jct 35a. Slip road and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 43-Jct 45. Carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion on National Highways and local authority networks.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound and southbound Jct 29 to Jct 30. Carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.