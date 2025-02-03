The M1 is set for slip road and lane closures near Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Yorkshire will have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

Closures on the M1 carriageway near Rothwell and slip road closures along the M621 has caused widespread disruption in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists will have to contend with lane and slip road closures along the M1 near Meadowhall this week. | NW

Meanwhile motorists travelling eastbound on the M62 have had to contend with closures at Langham Interchange.

This week, motorists will have to contend with lane and slip road closures along the M1 between junction 32 (Thurcroft Interchange and junction 35 (Thorpe Hesley Interchange).

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M62-Both directions

Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M62-Eastbound

Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4

9pm - 5am

M62 eastbound Jct 26 to Jct 27 A62 southbound Gildersome. Slip road and lane closure for electrical works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

M621-Anti-clockwise

Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4

10pm - 5am

M621 anticlockwise Jct 7 to Jct 5. Slip road closure and lane closures structure works. Diversion works in place via National highways and local authority network.

M1-Both directions

Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 32 to Jct 35a. Slip road and lane closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.

M1-Northbound

Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound Jct 43-Jct 45. Carriageway closure for structure maintenance. Diversion on National Highways and local authority networks.

M1-Northbound

Monday, February 3 - Tuesday, February 4

8pm - 6am

M1 northbound and southbound Jct 29 to Jct 30. Carriageway, slip road and lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.