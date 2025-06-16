A series of roadworks are due to get underway in Leeds city centre.

Neville Street in Leeds city centre will be affected by roadworks from Monday, June 16 to Tuesday, August 19.

Bus services 24, 116(StationCoaches), 200, 201, 202 and 203 towards Leeds will be diverted. Services from Leeds are not affected - no stops will be missed during these works.

Neville Street in Leeds city centre will be affected by roadworks. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Holt Park Road, Holt Road and Holt Crescent will also be closed due to resurfacing works this week from Monday, June 16 until Thursday, June 19, 7pm-11pm each night. Services 23 and 24 will be diverted.

Bletchley Avenue, Bletchley Road and Low Hall Road in Horsforth remain shut until further notice. As does Watergate, Methley, until July 6.

In a welcome boost services, Dewsbury Road at Apex Way has reopened following an overnight closure.