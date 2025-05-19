Four stops along a busy bus route in Leeds city centre are due to reopen from today.

Services 55, 55C, 65, 74, 75, 229, 254 and 255 are due to return to their normal routes from today (Monday, May 19) having previously been diverted as part of ongoing works on Whitehall Road.

Bus stops 45013217 Spence Lane, 45013215 Springwell Street, 45013216 Springwell Street and 45013214 Globe Road, which have been out of use since March, are all set to return to service.

Services 55, 55C, 65, 74, 75, 229, 254 and 255 are due to return to their normal routes in Leeds city centre from today. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

In Temple Newsam, Services 19, 19A, 40 and 163 may experience possible delays as a result of the Slam Dunk Festival.

In other news from Sunday (May 18), First Bus services operating across the city will see timetable changes and frequency adjustments.

Ongoing works along Scott Hall Road, adjacent to Chapeltown and Meanwood, and Street Lane remain in place until Sunday, May 25. Services 7A and 7S towards Alwoodley and Shadwell will proceed on Scott Hall Road to the roundabout, then double back down Scott Hall turning left into Street Lane.

