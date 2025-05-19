Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Whitehall Road stops reopen after three months
Services 55, 55C, 65, 74, 75, 229, 254 and 255 are due to return to their normal routes from today (Monday, May 19) having previously been diverted as part of ongoing works on Whitehall Road.
Bus stops 45013217 Spence Lane, 45013215 Springwell Street, 45013216 Springwell Street and 45013214 Globe Road, which have been out of use since March, are all set to return to service.
In Temple Newsam, Services 19, 19A, 40 and 163 may experience possible delays as a result of the Slam Dunk Festival.
In other news from Sunday (May 18), First Bus services operating across the city will see timetable changes and frequency adjustments.
Ongoing works along Scott Hall Road, adjacent to Chapeltown and Meanwood, and Street Lane remain in place until Sunday, May 25. Services 7A and 7S towards Alwoodley and Shadwell will proceed on Scott Hall Road to the roundabout, then double back down Scott Hall turning left into Street Lane.
Road closures and bus diversions also remain in place as part of plans to demolish and rebuild Station Road bridge in Cross Gates. Services 9A, 9C, 11, 11A, 40, 64(First) and 163 will be diverted for the duration of the works. The long-term closure to Morris Lane, Kirkstall also remains in place.
In a welcome boost to city services, the three month suspension of the Mill Hill bus stop was lifted on Friday (may 16), while resurfacing works on Commercial Street and Fountain Street in Morley have also been completed.