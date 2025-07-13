Temporary traffic lights are set to be installed as part of a month long disruption in west Leeds.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is set to carry out essential work along Tong Road, Armley, to replace the ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

The project, which is expected to last until around the end of August, has been planned in collaboration with Leeds City Council.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is set to carry out essential work along Tong Road, Armley. | Google/NW

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, traffic management measures including temporary traffic lights, will be put in place.

Chris Reed, Central Operations Manager at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Leeds.”

From Monday, July 21, temporary traffic lights will be in place on Tong Road at the junction of Upper Wortley Road and Whingate. These lights will be manned from 7am - 7pm to minimise disruption. For the first week of the work, sections of Upper Wortley Road and Whingate will also be closed.

The work will ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Leeds, keeping homes and businesses safe, warm and connected.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]. Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.