Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) is undergoing a security upgrade that it’s hoped with allow for a “smoother customer experience”.

The installation of the "game changing” Leidos equipment will enable passengers to travel through security without the need to remove items from their cabin baggage. LBA says it expects to have the new equipment in full operation in February 2024.

Disruption is expected at the airport while the work is carried out, with a spokesperson urging passengers to arrive three hours prior to their departure while the work is ongoing.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has directed that UK airports must comply with the new passenger and cabin baggage security screening requirements by June 2024.

In addition, LBA will see the installation of new body scanners, e-gates and smart automated tray return systems. The new system will provide automatically fed trays to passengers removing the need to unpack cabin baggage while having a constant flow of movement.

Damian Ives, Chief Operating Officer & Accountable Manager at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We want to ensure that every passenger travelling through LBA has an easy, stress-free start to their journey. This investment is an essential part of streamlining our processes and making travelling through LBA an easier and more pleasant experience for everyone.