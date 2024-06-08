Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Bradford Airport will temporarily reintroduce restrictions on carrying liquids over 100ml, the Department for Transport (DfT) has said.

The change will come into effect from midnight on Sunday, and will affect passengers travelling from Leeds Bradford Airport as well as London City, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Southend and Teesside airports.

The change means that there will no longer be a cap on taking 100ml worth of liquids in hand luggage.

All of the airports have Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC) in operation, which had allowed them to scrap the rule. The high-tech CT scanners create a 3D image of what is inside passengers’ bags.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

A Leeds Bradford Airport spokesperson said: “The department for transport has issued new security guidance on liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGS) in hand luggage.

“From Sunday, June 9 from 0001hrs onwards, liquid containers up to 100ml may be carried through security in your hand baggage. When travelling out of Leeds Bradford Airport liquids do not need to be placed in a plastic bag and do not need to be taken out of your bags prior to screening.

“There is no specified limit to the number of 100ml liquid containers that may be carried. Existing exceptions for prescription medicines and baby formula in containers greater than 100ml will continue to apply, these items must be removed from bags and screened separately.”

The 100ml rule was introduced in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the US with home-made liquid bombs.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “This temporary move is to enable further improvements to be made to the new checkpoint systems and will only affect a small number of passengers.

“For most passengers, security measures will remain unchanged.