Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 04:45 BST
The Armley Gyratory is set to shut this weekend.

Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience heavy delays this week as a result of ongoing works to the Armley Gyratory.

The key route will be shut from 8pm tonight (Monday, February 3) to allow preparatory works to install new bridge column supports and then 8pm Saturday, February 8 until 5.30am Monday, February 10 work will get underway to install the new Wellington Road footbridge.

Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience heavy delaysplaceholder image
Services 4, 4F, 15, 16, 16A, 42, 72, 86, 508, X6 and X11 will continue to experience heavy delays | Jonathan Gawthorpe

There will be a full closure of A58 Wellington Road during these works and bus stops Wellington Bridge, The Roundhouse, Canal Street, Armley Prison, Pickering Street and Lastingham Green will not be served.

Elsewhere long-term closures to Morris Lane, Kirkstall, and Wide Lane, Morley, remain ongoing while Osmondthorpe Lane also remains closed due to bridge works.

Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth, is also set for another short closure from Monday 3 to Monday, February 10 between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day.

In a welcome boost to city services, Bondgate, Otley, and Byron Street, Leeds city centre, are both set to reopen.

