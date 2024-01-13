Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 pictures show gridlocked traffic in Leeds city centre as footbridge removed at Armley Gyratory

Roadworks at a key junction in Leeds city centre have resulted in traffic chaos.
Charles Gray
Published 13th Jan 2024, 17:30 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 07:35 GMT

Long stretches of queues have built up around the city centre and particularly on Kirkstall Road as work to remove the Gelderd Road footbridge at Armley Gyratory is carried out.

Roads around the site have been shut as well while the works on bridge – which is now 50-years-old and has a narrow 1.8m wide footway – are undertaken.

A weekend of partial closures have been in place since Friday evening and remain so until 5.30am on Monday, meaning that drivers are likely to face disruption on Sunday too.

The A58 Wellington Road south east exit and Ingram Distributer south bound on Armley Gyratory will be closed during these hours with Leeds City Council mapping out a near 18-mile diversion.

Below are some pictures taken by our photographer today of the “absolute chaos”.

Residents have complained of the traffic being 'absolute chaos' in Leeds on Saturday

1. Traffic chaos

Residents have complained of the traffic being 'absolute chaos' in Leeds on Saturday Photo: National World

Wellington Street was gridlocked as a result of the roadworks at Armley Gyratory.

2. Gridlocked

Wellington Street was gridlocked as a result of the roadworks at Armley Gyratory. Photo: Steve Riding

The Gelderd Road footbridge being taken down and waiting to go.

3. Footbridge

The Gelderd Road footbridge being taken down and waiting to go. Photo: Steve Riding

Diversions stretching nearly 18 miles are in place as roadworks take place on a key Leeds junction

4. 18-mile diversion

Diversions stretching nearly 18 miles are in place as roadworks take place on a key Leeds junction Photo: Steve Riding

Roads around the Armley Gyratory have shut this weekend as work to remove the Gelderd Road footbridge, which is now 50-years-old and has a narrow 1.8m wide footway, take place.

5. Roads shut

Roads around the Armley Gyratory have shut this weekend as work to remove the Gelderd Road footbridge, which is now 50-years-old and has a narrow 1.8m wide footway, take place. Photo: Steve Riding

To complete the work, there is a weekend of partial closures that started at 8pm on Friday and last until 5.30am on January 15.

6. Weekend of closures

To complete the work, there is a weekend of partial closures that started at 8pm on Friday and last until 5.30am on January 15. Photo: steve riding

