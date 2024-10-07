Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations including Call Lane and Victoria Avenue
Call Lane, Leeds city centre will once again be closed to traffic every Friday and Saturday from 8pm to 5am until Saturday, November 9.
Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52 will divert via Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street and Great Wilson Street.
Victoria Avenue, Yeadon will be closed due to resurfacing works from Wednesday 9 to Sunday, October 13 between 7pm and 6am each night.
Services A1 and A2 will divert via High Street, Cemetery Road and Warren House Lane.
First services 2, 3 and 3A now stop at Regent Street towards Moortown. Real time and bus stop information will be updated to show these arrivals and departures at this stop.
Osmondthorpe Lane will remain closed due to bridge works every Saturday night from 10pm to 6am until Sunday, December 1. Services 5A and 91 will divert.
Roundhay Road, Harehills will also remain closed due to resurfacing works until Friday, November 1 between 7pm and 11.59pm each evening.
