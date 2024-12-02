Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Weston Lane and Lea Farm Road shut
Weston Lane, Otley will be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday 3 to Thursday, December 5.
Services 965 and A3 from Otley will divert via Billams Hill and Newall Carr Road to Wharfedale Hospital then via The Crescent to resume normal route. Services will not serve Weston Estate during these works.
Lea Farm Road, Hawksworth will be closed due to roadworks from Monday 2 to Friday, December 20 between 8am and 3.30pm each day.
Services 50 and 50A will divert via Butcher Hill and Spen Lane in both directions.
Meanwhile on the M621, Jct 2A and 3 on Meadow Road, Holbeck will continue to be affected by a bus lane closure until Sunday, December 15 between 8pm-5am Monday to Saturday and 6pm-5am on Sunday nights.
Services 2, 3, 3A, 24, 51, 52, 116, 200, 201, 202, 203, PR1 and X10 will all face possible delays, while bus stop 45013208 on Sweet Street will be out of use during these works.
In a welcome boost to city services, Infirmary Street, Leeds city centre is set to reopen this morning following an overnight closure for installation works.
It is the third major city centre route to have faced closure in recent weeks after resurfacing works took place on both Duncan Street and New Market Street.
