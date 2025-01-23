Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Leeds junction is set to close again - with a 17.5-mile diversion route to be put in place.

Starting 8pm Saturday, February 8 until 5.30am Monday, February 10 work will get underway to install the new Wellington Road footbridge over the Armley Gyratory. The third of three footbridges completed around the key route.

Following the Wellington Road footbridge demolition in July 2024, the construction work is due to complete by early spring 2025, which will enable all three footbridges to be open to the public - promising wider and more accessible footways.

All lanes of Wellington Road (A58) inbound and outbound will be closed with a full 17.5-mile mapped diversion in place. From 6am to 9am on Sunday, February 11 there will be further closures on Canal Street and Wellington Road to allow for vehicle movement.

Coun Jonathan Pryor: “I am pleased to see that the third and final Wellington Road footbridge is to be completed around the Armley Gyratory. These new bridges are transformative changes to the overhead footways for people walking and wheeling – making it easier to get across the gyratory, either going or away from the city centre.

“The works are also a bridge engineering challenge, as well as programme challenge to carry out, with the least disruption as possible. The team have worked hard to minimise disruption by planning, co-ordinating and sequencing large highways schemes across Leeds.

“We thank everyone for their ongoing patience while we continue to work hard to minimise the disruption and thank those who have already changed the way they travel into and around the city centre.”

Crossing over the A58, the new Wellington Road footbridge weighs approximately 60-tonnes and will be installed using two cranes and a self-propelled modular transporter (SPMT).

Leeds City Council has worked with both West Yorkshire Police and Leeds United to ensure upcoming fixtures will not be impacted and disruption minimised for the travelling public.

Preparatory work to install new bridge column supports will take place overnight on this Monday (January 27) starting at 8pm. There will be a full closure of the carriageway between the Armley Gyratory northbound to Armley Road junction and from Wellington Street slip road southbound to Armley Gyratory.