Matt Hancock recieved a mixed reaction from his campmates after entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle on Tuesday night (9 November).

Among those who reacted negatively to the former Health Secretary’s arrival was Mike Tindall.

The former rugby player, 44, from Otley, echoed the thoughts of several members of the public, after Matt Hanock outlined his reasons for entering the Australian jungle.

Campmates were left stunned as Matt arrived alongside comedian Seann Walsh, unaware of the reaction of the general public.

Mike Tindall appeared as one of the many celebrities that seemed unimpressed by the latest I’m A Celebrity campmate

Many have taken to social media to share their opinions on the controversy surrounding Matt Hancock, who has left his constituents to participate in the game show.

Despite the tension surrounding his entry, Matt remained calm during his first bushtucker trial and won six meals for the camp.

As he entered into the camp, the former Health Secretary faced confused campmates and a grilling from his fellow celebrities about his reasons for appearing on the show.

The 44-year-old appeared nervous as he was caught off guard by TV presenter Scarlette Douglas asking why he was in Australia.

He appeared a bit flustered as he answered: “Politicians are known, and me in particular, for like being very...in a very sort of strict way of being. Which is just not actually how we are. I’m more human than that.”

The reasoning behind his jungle stay was instantly dismissed by Mike Tindall, who said: “When he opened his mouth when he was asked why did he come here, all I heard was bulls***, bulls***, bulls***”.

The former England rugby player, who is married to Zara Phillips appeared to not approve of Matt Hancock’s appearance in the jungle.

Sue Cleaver, known for her role as Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street, appeared to agree with Mike Tindall, adding that the politician “stuck out like a sore thumb.”

Matt Hancock has controversially entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Radio presenter Chris Moyles also appeared shocked by the new entry to the jungle, saying: “Oh my god, two new people have arrived. One of them is Seann Walsh and the other one … I’ve got to go back and double check.”

The I’m A Celebrity camp seems to be divided over the appearance of MP Matt Hancock, with pop singer Boy George visibly emotional as he shared his experiences of COVID-19 and nearly losing his mother.

The former Health Secretary is set to undertake his second bushtucker trial, with the crew reportedly holding several backstage sweepstakes, including betting on how many trials he will face, according to The Sun.

Matt Hancock has admitted to understanding the controversy around his appearance in the jungle and how people might be “angry” at his decision to join.

